Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer's drug

By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Derrick
 13 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) - Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation. A final decision isn't likely until next spring, said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid...

Chicago Sun-Times

Alzheimer’s patients deserve the full truth about Aduhelm, a $56,000 drug that probably doesn’t work

In the five weeks since the Food and Drug Administration approved a controversial new treatment for Alzheimer’s, the fallout hasn’t stopped. Just days after the drug aducanumab was approved on June 7, three members of an FDA panel that had previously rejected the treatment quit in protest. Ten of the 11 panel members had voted against the drug, saying the data from clinical trials showed insufficient evidence that it worked.
Medical & Biotechkfgo.com

Anthem still determining coverage policy for Biogen Alzheimer’s drug

(Reuters) – Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it was closely watching for guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and all available clinical evidence on Biogen Inc’s Aduhelm to determine its coverage policy on the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug. “As new information becomes available, we’re going to continue to...
Healthkhn.org

Why We May Never Know Whether the $56,000-a-Year Alzheimer’s Drug Actually Works

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval in June of a drug purporting to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease was widely celebrated, but it also touched off alarms. There were worries in the scientific community about the drug’s mixed results in studies — the FDA’s own expert advisory panel was nearly unanimous in opposing its approval. And the annual $56,000 price tag of the infusion drug, Aduhelm, was decried for potentially adding costs in the tens of billions of dollars to Medicare and Medicaid.
HealthMedscape News

FDA Defends Alzheimer Drug Approval, Others Call It a '9/11 Moment' for Medicare

Leaders of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are defending the approval of the controversial Alzheimer's disease (AD) drug aducanumab (Aduhelm), describing the decision as "appropriate and warranted." In a viewpoint article published online July 13 in JAMA Internal Medicine, Billy Dunn, MD, Peter Stein, MD, and Patrizia Cavazzoni,...
Health95.5 FM WIFC

Column-New Alzheimer’s drug clouds outlook for Medicare premiums next year

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The decision by U.S. drug regulators last month to approve a controversial treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could fuel an unusually large increase in Medicare premiums next year, but the outlook is clouded by a number of factors that will play out later this year. Biogen Inc’s drug...
HealthSeattle Times

How an unproven Alzheimer’s drug got approved

Two months before the Food and Drug Administration’s deadline to decide whether to approve Biogen’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab, a council of senior agency officials resoundingly agreed that there wasn’t enough evidence it worked. The council, a group of 15 officials who review complex issues, concluded that another clinical trial...
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Biogen Drug Scrutiny Seen Adding Limits to Medicare Coverage (1)

Medicare will likely agree to cover Biogen Inc. ‘s expensive new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm in certain circumstances if patients agree to enroll in studies to bolster evidence of its effectiveness. Health analysts said the administration’s decision to open a national coverage assessment of Aduhelm and other Alzheimer’s drugs targeting brain...
HealthMedscape News

Contentious Alzheimer's Drug Likely to Get National Coverage Plan, CMS Says

On Monday, federal officials announced they are seeking to establish a national coverage policy for aducanumab (Aduhelm) for Alzheimer's disease (AD), a process that will take until next year to complete. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said it will accept public comments about how Medicare should cover...
U.S. PoliticsKansas City Star

Democrats are getting the Medicare cost equation exactly backward. Focus on the buyer

It’s good to see that some U.S. politicians are still working on fixing the country’s broken health care system. Proposals from Sen. Bernie Sanders had some very promising elements, though also some less helpful ones. Unfortunately, it seems that the only piece of his plan likely to make it into the final spending bill is the least helpful part: the expansion of Medicare to include dental, vision and hearing benefits. Going with this alone would only make it politically harder to extend Medicare coverage to more Americans, which should be the top priority.
SciencePosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Studying a drug for Alzheimer’s agitation

Alzheimer’s disease is devastating to a patient’s family not only because of memory loss but because of changes in a loved one’s behavior. In addition to wandering away from caregivers, patients can become anxious, irritable, agitated or even violent. Now a study is under way to see if a drug...
HealthWashington Examiner

This Medicare change should concern seniors

Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced plans to cut Medicare's payment rates to physicians by nearly 4%. The announcement comes just days before the program turns 56 on July 30. The pay cut, which has received intense pushback from several physician groups, is slated to...
HealthKevinMD.com

Should Medicare pay for Aduhelm?

In June, the FDA approved aducanumab (Aduhelm) to treat patients with Alzheimer’s disease using the agency’s accelerated approval pathway, despite significant concerns about the evidence regarding the drug’s safety and effectiveness. The agency’s approval decision contradicted the recommendations of its own advisory committee, which voted overwhelmingly against the evidence presented in support of the drug. Soon after approval, three members of the committee resigned in protest. In his resignation letter, Aaron Kesselheim, MD, JD, MPH, of the Harvard School of Medicine, called the aducanumab decision “probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history.” Tia Powell, MD, director of the Montefiore Einstein Center for Bioethics, called the FDA decision a “failure of scientific integrity.”
Health Serviceshealthcaredive.com

Medicare eligibility erases many healthcare disparities in US

Black and Latino people are far more likely to benefit from becoming Medicare eligible than any other demographic group in the U.S., according to a study published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine. Researchers from Harvard and Yale University and Massachusetts General Hospital concluded that reaching the age of Medicare eligibility...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

