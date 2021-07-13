Cancel
Gunpowder Milkshake Review: A Creative, Compelling, Feminist Spectacle

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a woman in this world is — and has been — incredibly challenging. That truth has been reflected across popular culture to various degrees of success, but has particularly begun to drive the world of action movies, from off-the-wall cult classics like Kill Bill and Tank Girl to newer blockbusters like Black Widow and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Existing somewhere in the dichotomy between those movies is Gunpowder Milkshake, an original female-led action-adventure that arrives on Netflix later this week. The film’s all-star ensemble cast and unique approach to aesthetics have already captivated film fans prior to the film’s release — and yet, the final film manages to both fulfill and subvert whatever expectations they might be having. Gunpowder Milkshake isn’t quite the movie that audiences might be expecting — it’s something even weirder, more beautiful, and more memorable.

