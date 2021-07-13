Forget Those TikTok Skin Hacks — This Is the Acne Treatment We Swear By
A year ago, TikTok was the place most people went to waste time while stuck at home (and learn viral dances, let's be honest), but now it's a treasure trove of inspiration. Everything from new vegan recipes to trendy home improvements can be found on your For You Page, but one category gaining immense popularity is beauty. While we're fans of reviews for new products or dupes, we're wary of the clever hacks revolving around one of our biggest beauty woes: acne.www.popsugar.com
