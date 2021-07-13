Cancel
Portland Tribune

First Presbyterian hosts award-winning artist

By Justin Much
 13 days ago

First Presbyterian of Woodburn is hosting an art show in August featuring the church's mural artist

Award-winning artist Dave Huddleston is featured in an art show and sale from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15 at the First Presbyterian Church of Woodburn, 950 N. Boones Ferry Road.

In 2014 Huddleston created the mural on the side of the church which faces Highway 214. A native of Silverton, he resides in Napa Valley, Calif. He has taught at all education levels, conducted numerous painting workshops around the world, created murals, painted theater sets and written and illustrated children's books.

Floral watercolors by Huddleston's wife, Terisa Huddleston, will also be shown, as well as the whimsical creations of his sister, Debi Huddleston, the church's organist and director of music.

Admission is free, with live music on Sunday from the Salem Madrigal Singers.

For information, contact Debi Huddleston at 503-510-2280.

