Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

‘FIFA 22’ Will Look Much More Believable Thanks To New AI Motion-Capture Tech

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 22 is set to introduce an all-new technology, ‘HyperMotion’, which will enhance gameplay and take players’ motions to previously unprecedented heights. ‘HyperMotion’ incorporates real-world elements and machine learning technology to create an extremely realistic picture of movement during a game. Xsens suits were worn by 22 professional footballers on the field, capturing movement data, which was then used to create more than 4,000 new animations from a proprietary machine learning algorithm.

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Ai#New Technologies#Innovation#Ai#Xbox One#Ea Sports#Stadia#Hypermotion Technology#Easportsfifa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
FIFA
Related
FIFATheSixthAxis

FIFA 22 available from September 27th, new HyperMotion tech for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions

EA has announced that FIFA 22 will be released October 1st for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia, but the Ultimate version will be available September 27th.. There will also be a Nintendo Switch Legacy version, but that will only have updated team kits and squads. EA has also stated that FIFA 22 will have a new HyperMotion technology, but this will only be available in the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions of the game according to the official website.
FIFAPosted by
Creative Bloq

You won't believe how real FIFA 22 looks on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The upcoming edition of EA's FIFA series of games promises to look and feel much more realistic thanks to some incredible AI-driven motion technology. FIFA 22 has been developed using HyperMotion technology, a new technique that combines real-world input and machine learning to allow the game engine to generate massively more realistic simulations of ball control, player contact and ambient behaviour.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Astro’s Playroom: Much More Than a Tech Demo

Don’t pass over this free DualSense showcase from Team ASOBI. For many, the first thing they’ll see when booting up a brand new PS5 is Astro’s Playroom. It may seem that this is just a simple controller demo and not worth the 10GB it takes up. But if given the time, this amalgamation of demos can be quite engaging.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Motion Capture for Ramon in KOF XV took ‘Many Takes’

Ramon is the next confirmed character KOF XV, and SNK Character Designer Tomohiro Nakata talked about one of the challenges that came up while it was being made. It had to do with Ramon’s special moves. The characters’ movements are inspired by luchadores, and his air strikes meant “many takes” when it came to motion capture work.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Battlefield 2042 Is Online-Only, Plus More Details On How AI Works, New Specialist Details, And More

When Battlefield 2042 was first announced, fans of the longstanding FPS series rejoiced. 2042 is bringing Battlefield back to its roots, bringing back the shooter to what made it stand out: the verticality freedom, the chaos, and the special tactics used. But more than that, DICE is taking 2042 a step further, ramping up that chaos factor by implementing weaponized tornadoes, dynamic weather, and so much more. Because of the blend of new and familiar, the studio has received a lot of questions regarding Battlefield 2042, questions the team is answering today.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Dirt 5 is Getting New Tracks, DualSense Support and Much More

Race-em-up Dirt 5 is getting a wealth of new content next week. Arriving July 20th, some of the new content is paid DLC, while some arrives as a free update, dubbed Update 5.00. The latter update will be of special interest to Playstation 5 owners since, while the update hits all consoles, it adds a couple of cool PS5 features.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mbappé wears white in FIFA 22; this is what the new PSG kit looks like in the game

Kylian Mbappé wears white during the announcement of the new kit visitorfrom Paris Saint-Germain. EA Sports has not missed the opportunity to promote what the Frenchman looks like with his new colors within FIFA 22, the next installment of its football simulator par excellence. You can see the first images of the shirt in the game under this paragraph.
FIFArealsport101.com

FIFA 22 will look more like football than ever before

The official gameplay reveal for EA Sports' FIFA 22 has just arrived!. It looks like FIFA 22 will be the most realistic football game we have ever seen, with Hypermotion Technology at the forefront of what EA is trying to achieve. FIFA 22 will look more like football than ever...
FIFA927theblock.com

HHW Gaming: ‘FIFA 22’ Promises To Look & Feel More Realistic Thanks To New HyperMotion Technology

FIFA’s second year on next-gen consoles looks like it will be taking EA’s iconic soccer video game to another level…finally. Last year we got a taste of what EA could do with its sports titles graphically wise, thanks to the tremendous power the PS5 and Xbox Series X offers developers. We also saw some slight improvements to gameplay in top-tier franchises like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.
FIFAgamingbolt.com

FIFA 22 Gameplay Reveal Shows off HyperMotion Technology, AI Improvements, and More

FIFA 22’s making some interesting changes to the way things work in the series this year, and the headlining change is, of course, the new HyperMotion Technology. In the game’s recent gameplay reveal, the developers at EA Sports dove deep into behind-the-scenes look at how the biggest improvements for this year’s instalment were crafted, while showing plenty of these in action with proper gameplay footage.
FIFAIGN

FIFA 22’s Slick Gameplay is Looking Promising

After spending a good few hours hands-on with an in-progress build of FIFA 22, I came away feeling largely positive about the direction the series is taking this year. Player movement is smooth and the passing zippy, and while I only had access to the offline kick-off mode (it’s hard to get a true measure of FIFA gameplay without playing against another actual person) it gave me a good chance to put the AI to the test.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

“eFootball”: Konamis “Pro Evolution Soccer” wird Free2Play

Konami’s soccer simulation series “Pro Evolution Soccer” is Free2Play: The new version is simply called “eFootball”, is based on the Unreal Engine and should offer the same gaming experience on consoles, PC and mobile devices. All of these platforms should also be able to play with and against each other in online mode. The title will be available from autumn.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Is The Ascent coming to PS5 or PS4?

The Ascent is set to release this week on July 29, 2021. The debut title from Neon Giant is an intriguing top-down, twin-stick shooter set in a futuristic dystopian world. It’s a game I’ve had on my radar for a while now, so I’m super excited for its release this week. The Ascent is currently labeled as an Xbox exclusive, so it will only be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC at launch. It will even bee free on Day One through Xbox Game Pass.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Xbox might be getting Dragon-themed MMO exclusive

We've heard about a partnership between Hitman developer IO Interactive and Microsoft a while back. The rumour has it that IO Interactive are working on a brand new game that would be published by Xbox Games Publishing, meaning that it would be an exclusive for the platform. We also know...
FIFAgaminginstincts.com

Fifa 23 to go Free-To-Play – Rumor

Last week Konami decided to rename their Soccer game, Pro Evolution Soccer in the west and Winning Eleven in Japan, as eFootball globally. As part of the decision, it was also announced that the game would be a free-to-play title, released digitally and supported by yearly updates instead of yearly releases. This was a smart play to compete with the franchise’s biggest rival Fifa.
FIFAmmobomb.com

Rumor: FIFA 23 Will Be Free-To-Play, Offer Cross-Platform Matches

Last week, we learned that Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer would be renamed eFootball and go free-to-play later this year. This week brings news — or at least a rumor — that the same will be happening to the big dog in the soccer/football video gaming world. As with any news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy