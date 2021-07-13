‘FIFA 22’ Will Look Much More Believable Thanks To New AI Motion-Capture Tech
FIFA 22 is set to introduce an all-new technology, ‘HyperMotion’, which will enhance gameplay and take players’ motions to previously unprecedented heights. ‘HyperMotion’ incorporates real-world elements and machine learning technology to create an extremely realistic picture of movement during a game. Xsens suits were worn by 22 professional footballers on the field, capturing movement data, which was then used to create more than 4,000 new animations from a proprietary machine learning algorithm.designtaxi.com
