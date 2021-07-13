‘FIFA 22’ Will Look Much More Believable Thanks To New AI Motion-Capture Tech

EA has announced that FIFA 22 will be released October 1st for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia, but the Ultimate version will be available September 27th.. There will also be a Nintendo Switch Legacy version, but that will only have updated team kits and squads. EA has also stated that FIFA 22 will have a new HyperMotion technology, but this will only be available in the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions of the game according to the official website.