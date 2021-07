The first spacecraft to leave the Solar System carried with them messages from Earth for any intelligent life that may one day encounter them. The Lucy Mission continues this tradition, but the plaque it carries as a time capsule is not for unknown aliens, but for our own decedents. After the mission is over, the Lucy spacecraft will remain on a stable orbit—traveling between the Earth and the Trojan asteroids for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of years. It is not hard to imagine that some day in the distant future our decedents may retrieve the Lucy spacecraft as a relic of the early days of humanity’s exploration of the Solar System.