Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

FBI Uses WhatsApp To Nab Conman Who’s Been Selling Fake Keith Harings, Basquiats

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the fake paintings hawked by the accused, Angel Perada. Image via United States Department of Justice. It’s not easy—even for museums—to acquire artwork made by the hands of New York icons Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, so one man dreamed loftily and decided to sell forged pieces to auction houses for millions of dollars.

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fbi#The New York Times#Artnet News#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Arts
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
New York City, NYObserver

Fake Basquiat and Keith Haring Works Are the Center of a New Art Forgery Scheme

Last Friday, Angel Pereda, a recent candidate for mayor in the central Mexican city San Andrés Cholula, was detained in New York City under suspicion of having committed wire fraud in connection to a forged art scheme. Federal authorities are accusing Pereda of attempting to sell several fake works of art falsely attributed to artists like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat to various auction houses; the works Pereda was allegedly attempting to profit off of include a copy of Glory Boys Kingdom by Basquiat, a copy of a collaborative work made by both Basquiat and Haring and copies of a couple of works of art by Haring.
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

FBI arrest man accused of selling forged Keith Haring artwork

Federal Investigators arrested a man in a scheme to sell forged artwork. The artwork included forgeries of paintings by Berks County-native Keith Haring. Officials say Angel Pereda of Mexico tried to sell works that, if real, would be worth millions. Authorities say Pereda conned buyers by gaining their trust, then...
Las Vegas, NVnationalblackguide.com

Black Doctor Accused of Paying Off Female Judges to Pervert Judgment in Divorce Case

Dr. Barbara Tennille Crawford (Lewis), a licensed medical practitioner from Las Vegas, Nevada, is being accused of perverting the cause of justice after she allegedly paid two female judges to influence the proceedings of the court handling the divorce case with her ex-husband. She is accused of paying over half a million dollars in bribes to turn the tables of the court proceedings in her favor.
Public Safetyinformnny.com

‘Boogaloo’ ex-convict gets home confinement for illegal gun

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man who belonged to an anti-government extremist movement was sentenced on Thursday to six months of home confinement for illegally possessing a firearm. Frank William Perry, 39, acknowledged following the “boogaloo,” a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. The...
Los Angeles, CAculvercityobserver.com

3 Women Nabbed for Allegedly Selling Counterfeit Contact Lenses

Three women were arrested in downtown Los Angeles this week on charges of selling counterfeits. Not fake leather products or art forgeries or faux designer watches. The counterfeited items were contact lens. The suspects operated and sold counterfeit contact lenses out of stores located within the downtown area and were...
U.S. Politicsrealclearhistory.com

How the FBI Was Founded

It’s all up with the “black cabinet” of Washington,” read the Washington Evening Star. Congressional hearings were then underway into the practice by which the U.S. Secret Service loaned investigators to other federal agencies, primarily the Justice Department. As a result of these hearings, Rep. Walter Smith (R-IA) declared that “Nothing is more opposed to our race than a belief that a general system of espionage is being conducted by the general government,” and Rep. John Fitzgerald (D-NY) warned against the dangers of a federal secret police.1 As a result of these hearings Congress forbade the Secret Service from loaning investigators to other departments. Having lost access to those investigators, Attorney General Bonaparte created a small force of detectives for the Department of Justice (DOJ); this was the predecessor of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Because Congress had condemned “secret services,” “black cabinets,” spies, and detectives at this time, many Bureau critics have charged that the FBI was created in opposition to Congress’s will and so was born illegitimately.2 This was not so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy