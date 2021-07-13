Cancel
Boone County, MO

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should students younger than 12 have to wear masks indoors?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 13 days ago
Columbia Public Schools on Monday began requiring students younger than 12 years old to wear masks indoors.

The change was spurred by a quick rise in coronavirus cases in Boone County and around the state, the district said. District leaders say the requirement will mean fewer students have to go into quarantine if they're exposed. The district on Monday reported 25 students with coronavirus and another 273 in quarantine because of exposure , including 252 elementary students.

But some parents argue masks are not necessary to protect children from coronavirus.

Should schools require masks for younger students? Vote in the poll below.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should students younger than 12 have to wear masks indoors? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

