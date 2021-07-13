QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should students younger than 12 have to wear masks indoors?

Columbia Public Schools on Monday began requiring students younger than 12 years old to wear masks indoors.

The change was spurred by a quick rise in coronavirus cases in Boone County and around the state, the district said. District leaders say the requirement will mean fewer students have to go into quarantine if they're exposed. The district on Monday reported 25 students with coronavirus and another 273 in quarantine because of exposure , including 252 elementary students.

But some parents argue masks are not necessary to protect children from coronavirus.

Should schools require masks for younger students? Vote in the poll below.

