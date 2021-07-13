An Independence Day weekend to remember | Along the Divide

To the untrained eye, the July 3-4 weekend around here might’ve just seemed like a good time had by a bunch of people in Monument and Palmer Lake, capped by a truly colossal lakeside fireworks show on Sunday night. But to the normalcy-starved denizens of the Tri-Lakes region (who really have it pretty good in that regard; how’d you like to have been stuck in New York, L.A., Seattle or Portland over the past 16 months?), the return of the Monument parade, the street fair, the music at Limbach Park and the debut of an all-day festival on Palmer Lake were a huge breath of unfiltered, unmasked fresh air.