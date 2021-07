Samsung is set to launch two new foldable smartphones next month. After the unconventional phone duo, the South Korean tech giant is also expected to reveal the Galaxy S21 FE. Definitely, there will be no new Galaxy Note this year because of the chip supply shortage. The Fan Edition is still a go and we can expect more related information will be shared in the coming days. A lot of people are anticipating for this version because it will still come with premium specs but a lower price compared to the Galaxy S21 phones released earlier this year.