Our team was able to meet with our University facilities leadership last month, and our key stakeholders agreed to review our drafted Complete Streets resolution and policy documents for the campus. Our VP was rather supportive of this resolution. With their help, we hope to be able to bring the resolution before the University Board of Trustees before the beginning of the Fall semester in September, if not by the end of July. The university will be experiencing substantial changes in leadership, and we hope to make the pedestrian safety on campus a continued and codified priority. We are expecting students to return to campus largely in-person this Fall, and we plan to make their return as safe as possible.