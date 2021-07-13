Cancel
Poultry - Production and Value

beef2live.com
 14 days ago

The combined value of production from broilers, eggs, turkeys, and the value of sales from chickens in 2020 was $35.5 billion, down 11 percent from $40.0 billion in 2019. Of the combined total, 61 percent was from broilers, 24 percent from eggs, 15 percent from turkeys, and less than 1 percent from chickens.

