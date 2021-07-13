Crestwood softball team loses to Anamosa in Region Final
ANAMOSA - A gritty and determined effort by the Crestwood softball team came up short on the scoreboard during the Class 3A Region 6 Final as the Cadets fell to No. 6 Anamosa, 4-1, on July 12 in Anamosa. The Cadets ended the season with a 21-8 overall record. Anamosa (32-9) will advance to the Class 3A State Tournament. Anamosa (32-9) will face Atlantic (33-5) in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament on July 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Fort Dodge.crescotimes.com
