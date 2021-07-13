The Government's generosity on foreign aid ought to be linked to affordability

The internal Conservative Party row over the decision to reduce the statutory requirement to spend 0.7 per cent of Gross National Income (GNI) on foreign aid to 0.5 per cent will come to a head in the Commons today. After resisting a vote on the cut, the Government has bowed to pressure and faces defeat. However, Boris Johnson hopes a compromise proposal will see off the rebellion. He is promising that the budget will go up to 0.7 per cent again but only when it can be afforded. Aid spending will be linked to falling borrowing and the control of spending, and these conditions will be monitored by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).