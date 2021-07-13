Cancel
Lycoming County, PA

Official: High vaccination rates lead to low transmission of coronavirus

Sun-Gazette
 14 days ago

Lycoming County and Union County have been upgraded from “low” to “moderate” test-positive rates per 100,000 people within the past week. While those numbers are adjusted to reflect the rate per 100,000 people in the county, and can be tipped over by as little as two people, that doesn’t mean the warnings should be ignored, according to Barbara Hemmindinger of the Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition.

www.sungazette.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid#Icu#Delta Variant#The New York Times#The Williamsport Ymca#River Valley Health#Dental Center#Sheetz#Upmc#The Lycoming County Fair
