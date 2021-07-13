Cancel
Premier League

Wembley 2021: what can we learn from 1966

By Charles Moore
Telegraph
 13 days ago

I had the good fortune to be a football fanatic at the time of the World Cup of 1966. (I was nine years old.) Then, and for about five years after, I paid religious attention, listening to every obscure result of all the English and Scottish divisions (“Stenhousemuir, 1: Queen of the South, 3” etc) as they were solemnly intoned on television early each Saturday evening. And of course I remember the great day at Wembley when England won the World Cup. When boys at school shyly asked if my father was involved in football, I did not discourage the implication of my surname.

