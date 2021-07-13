Anthony Wayne Rota, 22, of Boyertown, died July 9, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born July 2, 1999, in Phoenixville, PA. Anthony is survived by his parents, Anthony M. “Tony” and Joy (Gibson) Rota; his sister, Elise of Boyertown; his best friend/“brother” Quinn, his fishing buddy Thomas and his girlfriend, Hannah Paulina of Indiana, Pa. He also leaves his paternal grandparents, Anthony V. and Joan Rota, of Pottstown, Pa.; his maternal grandparents, Wayne and Ann Gibson of Carlisle (previously Williamsport), Pa.; his aunts and uncles, Denise and Staffan Svenson of Richmond, Calif., Karen and Doug Ogden of Doylestown, Pa. and Barry Eves of Pottstown, Pa. He will be missed by his cousins Liv and Oskar Svenson, Harlan and Evan Ogden and Abbi and Jared Eves along with countless friends. Anthony was preceded in death by his aunt, Kristen (Rota) Eves.