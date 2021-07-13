Special Weather Statement issued for Weston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Weston STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER CENTRAL WESTON COUNTY At 1257 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Upton, or 31 miles west of Newcastle, moving southeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Weston County to the west and southwest of Osage.alerts.weather.gov
