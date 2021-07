With a kick start of the opening ceremony, the 2020 Summer Olympics is ready to increase the enthusiasm of the out lookers with the next match of football. For this match, two teams who are going to represent their country and are ready to face each other are Japan U23 (JP) Vs Mexico U23 (MX). As you guys already know that for the first time there are no spectators are present to watch the match live but many streaming platforms are streaming live the matches. In this article, we are sharing all the information about this upcoming match along with the details from where you can watch it.