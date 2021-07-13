LEGION BASEBALL: Watertown edges Marshall, 5-4
MARSHALL — After earning a come-from-behind victory against Benson on Thursday, the Marshall Legion baseball team looked to keep the momentum going when it faced Watertown (S.D.). It was a tight battle, but Marshall came up just short in a 5-4 loss in nine innings on Monday at Legion Field. The two teams were originally scheduled to play a doubleheader today, but it was changed to a nine-inning contest on Monday.www.marshallindependent.com
