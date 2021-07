Overkill bassist D.D. Verni is switching things up big time with his new band D.D. Verni & The Cadillac Band. Verni and his band are now streaming their debut single "Cadillac Man", which is very rockabilly in the vein of artists like Brian Setzer. The band also showcases Verni on guitar and vocals, with Setzer's own John "Spazz" Hatton on bass. The music video for "Cadillac Man" was directed by Rich Furniss, produced by Adam Torkel, and edited by Steven Bartashev.