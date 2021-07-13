Cancel
China

According to an AFP poll, China’s growth slowed dramatically in the second quarter, falling to 7.7%.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an AFP poll, China’s growth slowed dramatically in the second quarter, falling to 7.7%. According to an AFP poll of economists, China’s economic growth slowed considerably in the second quarter as the country’s army of consumers remained cautious to spend and exports were harmed by disruptions. The world’s...

washingtonnewsday.com

