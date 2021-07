DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (21-14) VS. CAMANCHE (22-6) Time: 7 p.m. Scouting Beckman: With an 8-3 victory over rival Cascade on Saturday, the No. 10-ranked Trailblazers won the 29th district championship in program history. It marked the first district crown since 2018, when Beckman captured its eighth straight. The Blazers have been to state 18 times, the last coming in 2017 when they won their sixth state championship. In the district semifinals, Beckman rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game, then walked off Northeast Goose Lake, 3-2, on Owen Huehnergarth’s bases-loaded single in the ninth. Bryce Boekholder won both district games in relief to extend Beckman’s winning streak to five games. Despite playing in the predominantly Class 3A WaMaC Conference, Beckman has outhit opponents, 232-180, and holds a .300 team batting average while posting a 3.87 team ERA.