New preliminary data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that average life expectancy in the United States fell by 1.5 years over 2020. This staggering decline has been tied primarily to the high rate of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) mortalities that the country has experienced over the course of the pandemic. Since COVID-19 first reached the U.S., over 34.21 million cases and over 609,823 COVID-19-related deaths have been confirmed nationwide – currently the highest national toll in the world on both counts.