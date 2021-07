The phrase “unprecedented times” has become a tiresome word to use when describing the last 18 months. However, this heavily used phrase is the best way to describe the events that have occurred. No one could have predicted what would unfold in the following months after saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020. Whilst no one could have predicted what would happen in 2020, not many would assume it would also impact how the first half of 2021 would turn out.