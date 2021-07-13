Cancel
Irvine, CA

Donnetta Lavinia Grays Views Theater as a Place ‘Where Community Can Flourish’

uci.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Irvine M.F.A. graduate Donnetta Lavinia Grays (acting, ’02) was already an accomplished actor and playwright when she received news this year that would change her life. In February, she was informed that she had won a prestigious Whiting Award, a $50,000 annual grant that recognizes 10 emerging writers in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and drama. Recipients have gone on to win other big honors, such as the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award and MacArthur and Guggenheim fellowships.

www.arts.uci.edu

