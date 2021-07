When people think of Tokyo, they picture a modern urban marvel; a packed, bustling, buzzing metropolis; the economic engine that powers Japan. What they may not be privy to, though, are the nearby subtropical islands nestled in emerald and azure seas and bordered by white sand beaches. Or the inland retreats featuring majestic waterfalls, bathing hot springs, or farms complete with hiking trails. Really, Tokyo is one city; two worlds. Once you venture beyond the gleaming towers, natural wonders await you inland in the Tama area and seaward on the Tokyo islands. And somewhere here, there's the perfect spot for you.