Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Best Teen Characters In The History Of TV

By Zoë Z. Dean
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever since the concept of the "teenager" took hold in American life in the '50s, TV has given rise to a staggering number of classic teen characters. Each navigating the difficulties of their times, struggling to deal with disapproving parents, and conflicted by the way they have one foot in the childhood behind them and the other stepping into the adult world that awaits. From Dobie Gillis to Greg Brady, Doogie Howser to Kevin Arnold, Laurie Partridge to Blossom, in many ways these teenagers not only reflected the real-life teens who tuned in — they came to influence them.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Taylor
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Linda Cardellini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freaks And Geeks#Cult Classic#Bullying#Americans#The Chosen One#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Never Have I Ever is TV's best teen show because it aims for relatability over sensationalism

"It’s a tricky feat to be as sweet but also as smart and observant as Netflix’s Never Have I Ever," says Kevin Fallon. "That’s important praise because of the fact that it actually feels like you’re watching teenagers and their bubble-boiling lava field of emotions, anxieties, and mistakes unfold on screen. And it’s done without losing the television filter—wittier dialogue than anyone would ever actually speak, slightly exaggerated circumstances—that makes watching TV, well, fun. It’s kind of funny that the second season of Never Have I Ever came out last weekend amidst what seems to be Gossip Girl reboot mania. The two series are like polar opposites of the teen TV spectrum. There’s always been pop-culture tension between teen soap provocateurs like Gossip Girl—and The OC, Dawson’s Creek, and Beverly Hills, 90210 before it—and the more grounded fare, sometimes dismissed as juvenile, like Never Have I Ever." Fallon adds: "Real and relatable are interesting concepts when it comes to teen series. While Never Have I Ever doesn’t shy away from the realities of partying, sexually active teens, it’s hardly the pearl clutcher that’s become the de facto depiction of Gen Z on TV in the likes of Riverdale, Euphoria, Generation, or, now, the Gossip Girl reboot. Is it more realistic to portray teenagers as having narcotic-fueled orgies in between sneaking into clubs, lying about their ages on sex apps, and throwing raves so gritty and depraved you’d think you accidentally turned on a Tarantino movie? Or is the sunny universe of Never Have I Ever—or, in a similar vibe, Netflix’s Sex Education—a more informative reflection of the times? As if the youths weren’t already terrifying enough, the impossibility to discern an accurate picture through pop culture makes them all the more intimidating." ALSO: Never Have I Ever is a s how about nerds that doesn't do justice to nerd culture.
Los Angeles, CAdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Emmy, Love, History, Fairly, Gossip

Cedric the Entertainer has been set as the host of the 2021 Emmy Awards which will run at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on September 19th. Nominations are set to be announced tomorrow morning. The show will also feature a limited in-person audience of nominees and their guests...
MoviesDeadline

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage At His Best In Sad And Melancholic Character Study

Nicolas Cage certainly continues with an eclectic career, one that includes an Oscar and a series of memorable performances from high drama to low comedy. He also appears to like to work a lot, and sometimes it seems might be more drawn to a paycheck than something worthy of his immense talent and range as an actor. The reason I know this is when I see a film like his latest, Pig, a movie that actually is worthy of his talent — and our time.
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

The Simpsons to do first ever musical episode in season 33

After 33 seasons and 703 episodes, The Simpsons is finally doing something it’s never done before. Yes, despite being on air for 32 years, there actually is something that America’s most dysfunctional family hasn’t done yet (despite what South Park says), and that’s a musical episode. The Simpson’s executive producer...
TV SeriesElite Daily

Here's Where You've Seen The Gossip Girl Reboot Cast Before

In the world of Gossip Girl, being recognized is everything. After nearly a decade away, the all-seeing Gossip Girl has logged back in to dish the dirt on a scandalous new group of Upper East Siders. Unfortunately, fans won’t see any familiar faces from the original series, but if you’re a big TV and movie watcher, then you might recognize some of the new stars from their past projects. If you found yourself asking “Where do I know them from?” while watching the new show, the answer may lie in these TV shows and movies starring the Gossip Girl reboot cast.
TV Seriesmyheraldreview.com

‘Family Guy’: Justin Hartley, Zachary Levi & More to Guest Star in Season 20

The cast and creatives behind Fox’s long-running animated comedy series, Family Guy, came together at Comic-Con@Home to celebrate 20 years of hilarious episodes with virtual trivia and a tease for the upcoming season. Creator and voice star Seth MacFarlane joined Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and newest addition Arif...
TV SeriesDecider

The Top Teen TV Shows on Netflix

Who else wants to be a teen again? Some of us would never again want to revisit those years filled with awkward moments and unfortunate acne, but series like Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever remind us that not all things that happened in middle and high school were bad things. We cannot get enough of the adorkable storylines and nostalgic humor that have come along with the release of the second season of this coming-of-age hit, so why should we stop there? There are a ton of teen-centric shows just waiting to be discovered on Netflix, and we are going to binge-watch them all.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

HouseBroken Cast & Creative Discuss FOX Series, Love of Animals & More

San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021 held a virtual panel for the FOX series, HouseBroken, to talk with the cast about their respective characters. The lineup for the panel included Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Nat Faxon (Friends from College), Will Forte (Last Man on Earth), Tony Hale (VEEP), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Jason Mantzoukas (The Good Place), Sam Richardson (VEEP), co-creator, executive producer & voice actor Clea DuVall (VEEP), and co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Gabrielle Allan (VEEP) and Jen Crittenden (VEEP).
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

'Simpsons' S33 premiere will be all-musical episode

July 25 (UPI) -- The Season 33 premiere of Fox's animated comedy, The SImpsons, will be a musical episode. Executive producer Matt Selman announced the news during a virtual Comic-Con panel Saturday. "Almost wall-to-wall music. It's like a Broadway musical of an episode with all original songs," Selman said. The...
TV SeriesCollider

7 Must-Watch Time-Travel TV Shows

Time travel is the gimmick that never gets old. Human beings love the idea of visiting the past, exploring the future, and discovering a new present. Any media with time travel in it lets us dream a little dream about what could be. The new Disney+ spin-off Loki revisits this theme, but the show has not leaned into the time travel aspect as much as initially expected.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Five TV Characters We’re Too Quick To Forgive Over and Over

The characters that one should probably never forgive or turn their back on are sometimes the ones that we end up forgiving as fans for one reason or another. It could be that we think that the character has learned humility, or that they’ve come upon a revelation in their life that has turned them around entirely. There’s always some reason to forgive a villain or a character that just isn’t that great of a person, and it’s largely because a lot of people don’t want to think that anyone is irredeemable. It’s true, sometimes circumstances occur that might make the characters a little more likable, but forgiving them doesn’t have to be a part of the deal when it comes to liking them. Seriously, some of the most popular characters in TV history have been those that have done some of the worst things and have somehow still been revered for a number of reasons, sometimes because life is ‘tough’ and they’ve had to deal with one hardship after another. The excuses made for TV characters are sadly the same kind of excuses that are made for those in real life that are just as messed up in the head, and there are those of us that might try to find a way to forgive these people, but we still ask ‘why?’ after they continually prove that they can’t be trusted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy