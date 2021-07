It remains to be seen whether Tim Tebow will earn a spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ final 53-man roster or the practice squad. But that will begin to come into focus over the course of the next few weeks as training camp gets started. Tebow, 33, who has not been on an NFL roster in six years and has spent the last several seasons in Minor League Baseball with the New York Mets organization, signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville in May. But instead of trying to make the team as a quarterback, where he won two national championships and a Heisman under Jaguars first-year coach Urban Meyer at the University of Florida, Tebow is transitioning to tight end.