The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida has nearly doubled since last week. And yet, as the COVID numbers in Florida are rising, the pace of vaccinations has slowed. In the midst of the surge, the CDC is saying that the highly contagious Delta variant is now accounting for upwards of 50% of all new COVID cases. The spike in cases is mainly being seen among the young and the unvaccinated, with the vast majority of hospitalizations in the state among those who are unvaccinated.