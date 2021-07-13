Cancel
MLB

Mets' Alonso defends HR Derby title

Derrick
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) - Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini on Monday night in the final at Coors Field. Alonso and his blue-and-orange bat went 6 for 6 in a 28-second stretch to give him 23...

MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBFulton Sun

Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for second straight HR Derby title

DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso's words were as bold as his home runs. "I'm the best power hitter on the planet," the New York Mets first baseman proclaimed after winning his second straight Home Run Derby. "Being able to showcase that and put on a fun display on for the fans is truly a dream come true for me."
MLBPosted by
Distractify

Pete Alonso's Famous Nickname Was Given to Him by Another Big Baseball Star

After an expectation-shattering performance at the 2021 Home Run Derby where he emerged victorious, Pete Alonso has further solidified the notion that he is a modern-day legend amongst baseball stars. The New York Mets first baseman has earned quite a bit of a cult following amongst Mets fans, and thus has been given a pretty iconic nickname: Polar Bear.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tylor Megill, Pete Alonso carry Mets past Blue Jays

Pete Alonso homered twice and rookie Tylor Megill allowed two singles in six crisp innings for his first career win as the New York Mets opened an 11-game homestand with a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Alonso hit a two-run homer off former teammate Steven...
MLBTitusville Herald

Toronto-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets first. Brandon Nimmo walks. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Dominic Smith grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging. Michael Conforto strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 2, Blue jays 0. Mets...
MLBdarnews.com

Alonso, McNeil lead Mets past Blue Jays 5-4 in Hill's debut

NEW YORK (AP) -- Rich Hill gave the New York Mets the reliable start they were seeking. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil took care of the rest. Alonso homered again, McNeil broke a tie with a pinch-hit, two-run double and the Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday in Hill's successful debut.
MLBBakersfield Californian

Pete Alonso goes yard twice to bolster rookie Tylor Megill’s strong start as Mets blank Blue Jays, 3-0

NEW YORK — If the old saying is true, and pitching and defense really do win championships, then the Mets looked like a World Series team on Friday night. The Mets beat the Blue Jays, 3-0, behind six scoreless innings from their starting pitcher, a bevy of beautiful plays in the field and two no-doubt home runs from Pete Alonso. Tylor Megill, the unheralded rookie, turned in his second straight start of six frames and no damage, holding the high-flying Blue Jays’ offense to just two singles and a walk. Alonso’s two-run bullet into the left-field seats was double the amount of runs the Mets would end up needing. And even though Toronto pitcher Steven Matz fared well in his return to Citi Field, his offense didn’t pull its weight.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Teoscar Hernandez leads Blue Jays in rout of Mets

Teoscar Hernandez went deep twice Saturday night to spark a five-homer barrage by the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the host New York Mets 10-3 in the middle game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mets fell to 4-4 in the second half.
MLBDaily Freeman

Walker scheduled to start for New York against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (48-45, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (51-43, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +107, Blue Jays -123;...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil break out big bats to take series vs. Jays

Forget the home run horse. The Mets should be celebrating with polar bears and flying squirrels. Pete Alonso’s dinger and Jeff McNeil’s clutch pinch hit in the sixth inning helped the Mets beat the Blue Jays, 5-4, Sunday. Those two hits helped pick the Amazin’s back up after a disastrous top of the frame filled with defensive slips. “We trust that we’re going to come back, right, like the guys ...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Gets back on mound

DeGrom (forearm) threw off a mound Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The Mets haven't disclosed whether deGrom completed a true bullpen session, but even light throwing off the mound would mark the first time that he's toed the rubber since being shut down more than a week ago with right forearm tightness. Before making his return from the injured list, deGrom will likely need to complete at least one more bullpen session and face hitters in a live batting practice session or simulated game. He could return to make a start in next weekend's series versus the Reds in a best-case scenario, but it's more likely deGrom's absence stretches into August.
MLBRecord-Journal

Megill earns 1st win, Alonso homers twice as Mets blank Jays

NEW YORK — Tylor Megill tossed six scoreless innings for his first big league win and got his first career hit, Pete Alonso homered twice and the New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Friday night. Megill (1-0) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out five...
MLBdallassun.com

Mets send Taijuan Walker to mound against former team

The New York Mets didn't treat a former teammate very well Friday night. If they're going to snap out of a recent skid, the Toronto Blue Jays will need to perform in a similar manner Saturday night. The Blue Jays will look to end a three-game losing streak when they...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets’ Pete Alonso keeps burying the post-Derby power drought myth

A few baseball players and personalities seem to believe that participating in a Home Run Derby can alter a batter’s swing for a certain period of time. The event is geared to generate power, so hitters will generally try to hit hard fly balls. However, that is a myth, and there isn’t enough evidence over the years that can actually be thought of as a general rule. And for New York Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso, the competition seems to have had the opposite effect: he has been a beast since the break.
BaseballAmazin' Avenue

Final Score: Mets 5, Blue Jays 4 - Hill-arity Ensues

The Mets took the rubber game of their series with the Blue Jays this weekend, winning 5-3 this afternoon at Citi Field. Rich Hill made his first start for the Mets and, for the first five innings, was impressive, not allowing a run and keeping a shockingly low pitch count. The Mets had a 1-0 lead for those first five innings, but Hill was left in for too long, and the Jays scored three runs in the top of the sixth.

