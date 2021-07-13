Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Teller County, CO

The behind the construction of the new home of the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Shoemaker Building

By Pat Hill pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com
Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIVIDE • Behind the scenes during construction of the Shoemaker Building there was drama, intrigue and angst, along with heroic dedication to completing the project. But all the trials were forgotten June 28, as Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell hosted a reception for public officials and area law enforcement officers to view the new sheriff’s department headquarters. The building includes offices for Teller County Search & Rescue as well as training rooms for the deputies and a call center for the El Paso Teller Enhanced 911 Authority.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keystone, CO
State
Colorado State
Teller County, CO
Government
County
Teller County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Shoemaker#Teller County Sheriff#Keystone Associates Inc#H W Houston Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthCNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy