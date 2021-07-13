The behind the construction of the new home of the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Shoemaker Building

DIVIDE • Behind the scenes during construction of the Shoemaker Building there was drama, intrigue and angst, along with heroic dedication to completing the project. But all the trials were forgotten June 28, as Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell hosted a reception for public officials and area law enforcement officers to view the new sheriff’s department headquarters. The building includes offices for Teller County Search & Rescue as well as training rooms for the deputies and a call center for the El Paso Teller Enhanced 911 Authority.