Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals How Her Kids Reacted to Watching 'Buffy' for the First Time (Exclusive)

Ahead of ‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’ dropping on Netflix, Sarah Michelle Gellar spoke to HL about getting into the role of Teela & voicing the role from home. Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to TV, as she is voicing the role of Teela in the upcoming Netflix series Masters Of The Universe: Revelation. The Kevin Smith-animated series is a reboot of the 1980s superhero fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, based on Mattel’s best-selling line of toys. The reboot launches on Netflix July 23rd with a the star-studded cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela. “It was an amazing, incredible experience in the sense that it sort of encompasses my entire COVID experience at the same time, so finding strength in this girl whose world was taken away the way she knew it,” Sarah Michelle explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her partnership with [ yellow tail ].