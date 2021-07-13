Attorney Warns Against Move to Close Homeless Services Organization

ORANGE (CNS) - An attorney for Mary's Kitchen put officials in Orange on notice today to back off from move to shut down the homeless services organization. Attorney Brooke Weitzman of the Elder Law and Disability Rights Center, which was involved in the federal settlement establishing efforts to transition transients in permanent housing in Orange County, sent a letter to city officials on Monday warning them that they are required by law to hold a public hearing about the plans to close Mary's Kitchen.