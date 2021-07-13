Cancel
Live FTSE tipped for cautious open as China's trade rebounds – live updates

By Morgan Meaker
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS markets hit record highs as investors wait for corporate results. Matthew Lynn: Boris must reboot the economy on Freedom Day. China's exports beat forecasts last month. Overall imports also beat expectations, though the pace of gains eased from May, with the values boosted by high raw material prices, customs data showed.

To have any chance of conquering Taiwan, China might have to mobilize as many as 2 million troops and take up into naval service thousands of ships crewed by hundreds of thousands of mariners. The invasion force could face an entrenched force of half a million Taiwanese soldiers and marines...
A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. World stocks snapped a four-day rising streak on Monday as a widening crackdown on some parts of the world’s second biggest economy by regulators sent shudders through global markets. Education stocks tumbled as Beijing's crackdown on for-profit tutoring sent blue-chip Chinese...
* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,160-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as Beijing's widening technology-sector crackdown overshadowed investor optimism over economic and earnings growth. Investors also turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled...
BANGKOK — Asian shares were mixed on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level for the first time. Tokyo advanced after a 4-day weekend as the Olympic Games began, a year late. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong...
SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 120 points or 2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,100-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Monday. The global forecast for the...
Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Monday, after a negative lead from Asia that reflected dismay at China's latest move against technology companies. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.4% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.4% and...
* Philippine shares close 2.3% lower * China shares end 2.3% lower * Investors eye South Korea's Q2 GDP data on Tuesday By Harish Sridharan July 26 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks fell to a two-month low and led losses among Asian equities on Monday, as a sharp drop in Chinese shares and soaring COVID-19 cases in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand weighed on sentiment. Chinese shares closed 2.3% lower as worries over the impact of government regulations hammered the education and property sectors, after Beijing barred for-profit tutoring in core school subjects. "The drop (in Southeast Asia) today in part is China-led," said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging market Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities. Equities in Manila fell 2.3%, leading losses in the Southeast Asia region as strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. "The downturn in stocks (in the Philippines) can be traced to the ongoing pickup in Delta variant infections in the country, with businesses concerned about a potential return to stringent lockdowns," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING Research. "Philippine financial markets will likely be pressured in the near term as the spate of negative news continues." Thailand reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Monday, while Malaysia has notched up more than 1 million infections, as the virulent Delta variant carves a deadly path through Southeast Asia. The Indian rupee, Taiwan's dollar and Singapore's dollar traded flat to 0.1% weaker as the greenback held near its highest level since April ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The U.S. central bank will conclude its two-day policy review on Wednesday, with market participants watching out for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. Meanwhile, Indonesia on Sunday extended its COVID-19 restrictions by a week to Aug. 2 and said it would add more intensive care units amid a rise in deaths. South Korean stocks and the won weakened ahead of second-quarter gross domestic product data due on Tuesday, as worries over rising COVID-19 cases took hold. South Korea's economy is likely to post its fastest year-on-year growth in a decade in the second quarter on resilience in exports and investments, a Reuters poll showed. Highlights ** Philippine stock index closes at lowest since May 26 ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Equity Development Investment Tbk PT, up 34.21% ** Malaysia govt will not seek extension of the national state of emergency - reports Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0711 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.29 -6.33 <.N2 1.04 1.42 25> China.
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as traders continue to be spooked by the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in several markets in the region and across the world, which is expected to slow the pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Traders are now looking ahead to the upcoming monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve for direction. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
The Australian and NZ dollars declined against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as China’s crackdown on private tutoring companies and growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing dampened risk sentiment. Chinese authorities introduced a new set of sweeping regulations on private educators, which includes prohibiting tutoring...
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 115 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 17,575-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the green again on Monday. The global forecast for...
(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 adding almost 400 points to be above the 27,900 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as a positive reaction to upbeat earnings news and signs of economic revival fueled investor risk appetite.
Money round-up Here's the day's best stories from The Telegraph's Money team:. Money Makeover: ‘Should I ditch my £638k final salary pension?’ Katherine Dean wants to travel and is considering taking financial matters into her own hands. Yields of 12pc on offer as British dividends rebound: Miner Rio Tinto led...
Gold prices rose on Monday as the real yield on U.S. 10-year debt fell to a record low on global growth concerns. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,808.80 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,808.45. Yields on government bonds are falling on concerns that...
European stocks opened the week lower after regulatory worries hit Asian markets and ahead of a busy week for corporate earnings and economic data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.36% in early trade with all major regional bourses following suit. Investors were preparing for a deluge of corporate...

