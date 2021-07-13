Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Airbnb Puts 300,000 SQFT 650 Townsend in San Francisco on the Sublease Market; Looks to Reorganize in Light of Losses

By The Registry
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile office leasing activity across San Francisco may be starting to reanimate in the new cycle, it is obvious that publicly traded firms with strong fiscal responsibility may be reconsidering the amount of space they need. Airbnb is one of those San Francisco-based companies rethinking not only what the new normal will bring to its business but also where it hopes to house those employees in the future. One thing is for certain, it won’t be at 650 Townsend, which the company is actively marketing for sublease.

