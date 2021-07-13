Cancel
IOC's Bach slips up and refers to Japanese as 'Chinese'

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
NWI.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach referred to his Japanese hosts as Chinese when he appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week. Giving a pep talk at the headquarters of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Bach's opening remarks were, “You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games. This is even more remarkable under the difficult circumstances we all have to face.”

Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Tokyo, JPalbuquerqueexpress.com

IOC President Bach and Japanese PM Yoshihide meet

Tokyo [Japan], July 14 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will open nine days from now on July 23. The meeting was also attended by Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko.
SportsPosted by
Action News Jax

IOC president quickly corrects slip up in Olympic pep talk

TOKYO — (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week with the pandemic-postponed Olympics opening in just 10 days. Bach spent his first three days in isolation at the International Olympic Committee's five-star hotel in central Tokyo,...
SportsUS News and World Report

IOC's Bach Gets Mixed Reaction in One-Day Visit to Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach got a mixed reception in his visit on Friday to Hiroshima to mark the first day of the so-called Olympic Truce. Such a one-day visit by a dignitary would ordinarily be routine, but the Olympics are set to open next week with Tokyo under a state of emergency and with a substantial part of the population opposed to the Games being held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthNWI.com

Cases surge to 6-month high in Tokyo a week before Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — New coronavirus cases surged to 1,308 in Tokyo on Thursday, a six-month high, as fears rise of a possible dramatic increase that could flood hospitals during the Olympics that start in eight days. Tokyo is under a fourth state of emergency, which began Monday and requires restaurants...
Tokyo Olympicsphiladelphiaherald.com

IOC's Bach Brings Attention to Hiroshima -- Some Unwanted

TOKYO - Many residents of Hiroshima welcome attention from abroad, which the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will bring when he visits on Friday. The western Japanese city has been in the forefront of the world peace movement and a campaigner for the abolition of nuclear weapons. But Bach...
Sportswtaq.com

Olympics-IOC’s Bach ’emotional’ as Games chiefs meet in person

TOKYO (Reuters) – International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Saturday that finally meeting Tokyo Olympics officials after months of virtual contacts was an “emotional” moment, less than a week before the start of the troubled Games. The Games get under way on July 23 more than a year...
Worldchatsports.com

IOC President Thomas Bach — in his 1st appearance in Tokyo since arriving for the Olympics — slips up and refers to Japanese as ‘Chinese’

TOKYO — IOC President Thomas Bach referred to his Japanese hosts as Chinese when he appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week. Giving a pep talk at the headquarters of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Bach’s opening remarks were, “You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games. This is even more remarkable under the difficult circumstances we all have to face.”
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympics chief Thomas Bach tells the angry Japanese public cancelling the Games is NOT an option despite Covid forcing events behind closed doors... after referring to locals as 'Chinese' in an embarrassing error

IOC president Thomas Bach made his first public appearance on Tuesday since arriving in Tokyo last week and insisted the Olympic Games cannot be called off, despite resistance in Japan to the event going ahead. Last week, Tokyo went into a state of emergency and banned fans from attending nearly...
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

IOC accepts Japanese musician Oyamada's resignation

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday said Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada's actions were "absolutely unacceptable". Oyamada has submitted his resignation from the creative team for the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020. "The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee believes that Mr. Oyamada's actions were absolutely unacceptable. In...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics - Japanese emperor to meet IOC's Bach on Thursday

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito will meet International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach on Thursday, the day before the postponed 2020 Olympics are due to open, Kyodo news agency reported. Japanese media said Naruhito, who has spoken of his memories of the 1964 Olympics that Tokyo hosted,...
SportsNBC San Diego

WATCH: Thomas Bach Praises Togetherness at Opening Ceremony

IOC President Thomas Bach reflected on the pandemic in his speech at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, and offered words of hope, saying that the feeling of togetherness at the Olympics "is the light at the end of the dark tunnel." "Today is a moment of hope,"...
MusicRiverside Press Enterprise

Photos: Opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics Games

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Games officially opened Friday evening with a more than three-hour opening ceremony to empty stands. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Games by a year, and restrictions mean no fans will be able to watch the events in person. “We can only go faster, we can only aim higher, we can only become stronger if we stand together – in solidarity,” said International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, a former Olympic fencer for Germany, during the ceremony held at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo Olympics' first gold medal awarded in shooting event

China has taken home the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Qian Yang won the gold in the 10-meter air rifle. She beat out Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Anastasiia Galashina in a thrilling finale. Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot. Galashina missed the center two...

