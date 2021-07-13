Texas Privacy Bill Signed Into Law

A privacy bill authored by State Senator Robert Nichols of Jacksonville was signed into law, and soon Texans should see fewer robo-calls as a result. The bill will limit state agencies abilities to sell or disclose personal information to third parties. Before this law, The Department of Public Safety and the Department of Motor Vehicles were able to sell, disclose and allow the resale of personal information that included the registration, title, and operator’s or driver’s licenses containing a person’s photograph, name, address, phone number, date of birth, email address, and vehicle identification number.