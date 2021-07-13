Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

World hunger surged to 15-year high as virus stifled food access

tucsonpost.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld hunger spiked last year, outpacing population growth and probably reaching the highest since 2005, as the Covid-19 pandemic curbed incomes and access to food, according to the United Nations. As many as 811 million people - about a tenth of the global population - were undernourished in 2020, the...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Food Insecurity#Food Prices#Food Systems#Food Crisis#The United Nations#Un#The World Food Programme#World Health Organisation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
United Nations
Related
Chicago, ILksl.com

World hunger, malnutrition soared last year mostly due to COVID-19, the UN says

FILE: Food boxes are packed at the nonprofit New Life Centers' food pantry in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. March 16, 2021. (Daniel Acker, Reuters) — LONDON (Reuters) – World hunger and malnutrition levels worsened dramatically last year, with most of the increase likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a multi-agency United Nations report published on Monday.
Public HealthKITV.com

Covid-19 worsened world hunger, UN reports

A new United Nations (UN) report suggests Covid-19 worsened world hunger in 2020. The report estimates a tenth of the world population, or 811 million people, went hungry last year. That's about 118 million more people than figures in 2019. The UN reports 418 million people went hungry in Asia,...
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

This is how COVID-19 has affected world hunger

World hunger and malnutrition levels worsened dramatically last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says the U.N. Its new report shows that the number of undernourished people rose to around 768 million last year, equivalent to 10% of the world's population. This was up by 118 million, compared to 2019.
Food & Drinksdallassun.com

World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished

Nearly 10% of everyone on Earth - an estimated 768 million of us - were undernourished in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies, job markets and supply chains and inflated food prices. According to the latest edition of an annual food security report from the United Nations, the total sharply increased by an additional 118 million people from 2019, when 8.4% of the world's population was undernourished.
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

Pandemic-driven hunger is making the world more unequal

LIMA, Peru - Up a narrow hillside populated by thin, snarling dogs and the grief-stricken mourners of the coronavirus pandemic, another plague has befallen the slum where 5-year-old Milinka and 8-year-old Luis Miguel sleep in one room with their parents. Hunger. Worsening inequality, as poorer people and nations lose years...
Public Healthbread.org

Ending hunger calls for a stronger global food system

For many people, struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic and its many impacts beyond health continue to consume a great deal of time and energy. The availability of vaccines has made it possible for people in high-income countries to resume many aspects of their normal lives. There are still many countries that have little or no access to vaccines, and—a different problem that nonetheless has a similar effect—too many people in some high-income countries have not yet decided to get the vaccine.
AgriculturePosted by
WITF

Food insecurity and hunger plagues older population

Also on the program: Advocacy group calls for greater effort to preserve local farmland. It is often hard to imagine that hunger exists in a state with so many abundant resources. The truth is that disparities remain and many people face the absence of basic needs. The pandemic has impacted...
Craighead County, ARJonesboro Sun

Vaccinations increase as virus surges

JONESBORO — As COVID-19 infections rose by 86.6 percent last week in Craighead County, more people sought vaccinations, an examination of data from the Arkansas Department of Health revealed. As of Monday, 453 more people had received their first dose and 247 became fully vaccinated against the disease caused by...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Cell Phoneskxlp941.com

Mobile food access key

While food shelf use across the state has leveled off since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colleen Moriarty with Hunger Solutions Minnesota says one of the key issues they will continue to work on is expanding their mobile food shelf access program:. “So people who really can’t ever get...
WorldPosted by
NBC Chicago

world hunger

A United Nations report says last year saw a “dramatic worsening” of world hunger, much of that likely linked to the pandemic.
Public Healthfinchannel.com

Urgent need for COVID-19 vaccine equity: UN-Oxford research

The FINANCIAL — COVID-19 vaccine programmes are expected to cost poorer countries an additional 56.6% on health budgets, compared with just 0.8% on wealthy countries’ health expenditure, according to new data from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the University of Oxford. According to...
BusinessNews-Medical.net

Global economic recovery at risk due to COVID-19 vaccine inequity

New Global Dashboard on COVID-19 Vaccine Equity finds low-income countries would add $38 billion to their GDP forecast for 2021 if they had the same vaccination rate as high-income countries. Global economic recovery at risk if vaccines are not equitably manufactured, scaled up and distributed. COVID-19 vaccine inequity will have...
ScienceNeuroscience News

How Hunger Boosts Learning About Food in Mice

Summary: The findings of a new study in mice may shed light on why dieting humans have a hard time sticking to food restrictions. Over the last decade, investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) have been at the forefront of the effort to identify the small population of neurons deep within the brain that cause hunger, but precisely how these cells and the unpleasant feeling of hunger they cause actually drive an animal to find and eat food remained unclear.
Advocacycgiar.org

Youth to contribute innovative solutions to world hunger

The World Food Forum has called for the massive involvement of youth in developing sustainable solutions to the world’s food and hunger problems. The call came during the recent Youth Transformative Challenge webinar. FAO’s Chief Economist and Scientist, Máximo Torero Cullen, told the global audience that youth have a critical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy