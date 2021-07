I had a plan to be all “business as usual” with this article, picking Doug Drabek today because it is his birthday. I even had a card picked out before I saw it because there’s a set left on my “to do” list before we get to month 18 of this series (nothing exciting is happening in month 18, don’t know why I said it like that). I was just going to head to Ebay, pull front and back scans and then see if anything special was either currently listed or had recently ended. My plan changed because I wasn’t more specific with my Ebay search, going for just “Doug Drabek Pirates”. So now that set I had planned out gets put on the back burner until another player from it pops up, and instead we go with a card that borders on silly. This here is the 1991 Score All-Star Doug Drabek card.