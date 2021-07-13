Podcast 357: Leaving your job to pursue an indie project as a solo developer
What would convince you to leave the safety of steady paycheck to pursue your own adventure?. On this episode we chat with Samuel Simões, the developer behind Poker Now. Simões created the project so he an his friends could play poker during the pandemic lockdown. It became such a success, growing 100X, that he left his job building hospital management software and is now focused on trying to make a living as the sole author and architect of Poker Now.stackoverflow.blog
