Podcast 357: Leaving your job to pursue an indie project as a solo developer

There’s a quote currently circulating the internet that reads, “My honest advice for anyone wanting more from life: MOVE AWAY FROM YOUR HOMETOWN. You’ll find you become your true self, you stop caring what other people think, and there’s a million times more support. People in your hometown rarely want you to win.” As someone who’s left his hometown, this got me thinking about the pros and cons of moving to a new city. I moved from the Chicago area to Arizona during the fall of 2014 to train with one of the best competition teams I could find and to pursue other new challenges. While the move was not easy, there were so many benefits. Leaving my comfort zone taught me a lot about myself, the people around me, and what I wanted out of jiu-jitsu.