Actor Boman Irani took to social media on Tuesday to mourn the demise of former batsman Yashpal Sharma, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning India team. Sharma passed away on Tuesday at the age of 66 in Noida. Sharing a throwback black and white photograph of the late cricketer in action on the field, Irani posted on Instagram: "A Titian, a Team man, a Tiger. Those flaming eyes after hitting those sixes in the 83 semis represented a new attitude in Indian cricket. Keep roaring Yashpalji. Wherever your gaze may take you. We remain an indebted nation! #YashpalSharma."