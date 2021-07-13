Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

'Pak would never allow Shehbaz Sharif to leave'

tucsonpost.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Hitting out at opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, accused in money laundering and assets beyond means cases, several federal ministers said that the Pakistan government would never allow him to leave the country. Speaking at a joint press conference on Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry along...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shehbaz Sharif
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Ani#Pakistan Muslim#Fia#The Panama Papers#The News International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastLas Vegas Herald

Pakistan to hold Legislative Assembly polls in PoK today

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): After weeks-long political rallies throughout Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, polling for the occupied region's Legislative Assembly will be held on Sunday. Radio Pakistan reported that the polling will begin at 08:00 hours and continue till 5:00 pm. Over three million voters will elect their representatives...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Ex Pakistan PM criticised for meeting Afghan NSA Mohib

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif came under severe criticism for meeting with Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib in London with several federal ministers alleging that PML-N supremo was a "close friend" of every enemy of the country. Afghanistan's National Security Council on its...
WorldBirmingham Star

Opposition leader slams Pak PM over 'Kashmir Independence'

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 24 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement assuring Kashmiris a right to opt for independence. Shehbaz Sharif said the Pak PM's remarks were a 'deviation' from Pakistan's historical stance on the issue, Dawn reported.
Asiamilwaukeesun.com

Pak NSA miffed over ex-PM's meeting with Afghan officials

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Saturday was visibly perturbed over former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib in London. Nawaz Sharif and Afghan officials, during their meeting on Friday, noted that "strengthening democracy" will put both neighbours...
Asiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bilawal rejects Imran's proposal over Kashmir referendum

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's proposal to hold a referendum in Pak occupied Kashmir to decide whether the residents wanted to live with Pakistan or as an independent nation. The PPP chairman, speaking to media...
WorldBirmingham Star

PML-N leader terms Imran Khan 'political dirt'

Kotli [PoK], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Joint Secretary Talal Chaudhry, on Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a detestable (Siyasi gandh) and said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will face defeat in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) elections. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the PML-N leader said: "Imran Khan is detestable (Siyasi...
Indiatheedgemarkets.com

Voting begins in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

MUZZAFERABAD, Pakistan (July 25): Voting kicked off Sunday in Pakistan-administered Kashmir to elect the state assembly, reported Anadolu Agency. More than 3.2 million voters are going to elect the 53-member house to a five-year term. An excess of 700 candidates from 32 political and religious parties are contesting 45 general...
Sportstucsonpost.com

Muhammad Yunus to become 2nd recipient of Olympic Laurel

Tokyo [Japan], July 15 (ANI): Nobel Peace Prize awardee Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh will become the second recipient of the Olympic Laurel when he receives the trophy during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games on July 23. Muhammad Yunus, who is often referred to as the "world's banker to...
Worldtucsonpost.com

Vaughan talks about Covid-19 protocols in the UK

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday said he fears for the upcoming Hundred and the Test series against India unless the Covid-19 isolation rules change within the UK. The spread of COVID-19 wasn't restricted to just the England team in the recent past,...
Sportstucsonpost.com

Shaw makes sure his team ends on right side of result: Kaif

By Vishesh RoyNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Having observed him from close quarters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif believes that opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has it in him to make it big in international cricket. Shaw will be seen in...
Sportstucsonpost.com

BCCI officials to visit Oman and Dubai for T20 WC prep

By Nitin SrivastavaNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials will be visiting Oman and Dubai on July 16 and 17 to inspect the grounds and to discuss important issues regarding the T20 World Cup. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

COVID-19: Team India support staff Dayananda tests positive

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): In what comes as a blow to the Indian team in UK, support staff Dayananda Garani has tested positive for COVID-19 and this will also see senior player Wriddhiman Saha being forced to isolate as a close contact as per the protocols. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is already down with the virus and will have to test negative on Sunday to be able to leave quarantine and join the team. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said: "Yes Dayananda has tested positive, but luckily he wasn't around too many members of the team. Saha unfortunately will have to isolate as he was a close contact. Hopefully he returns negative tests too as Rishabh is also currently down and a subsequent test will give more clarity." The spread of COVID-19 wasn't restricted to just the England team in the recent past, even the Indian cricketers have been affected by the virus in the UK. The Indian team will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 against a County Championship XI team that is being arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. With the team wanting to test themselves in a practice game rather than two intra-squad games before the series gets underway, the BCCI spoke to the ECB and the same has been worked out. While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they had not been given that. Earlier, three England players and four members of their coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19. This forced the ECB to pick a second-string side for the ODI series against Pakistan. (ANI)
Technologytucsonpost.com

Rajnath Singh launches AI-based grievance analysis app

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): With the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) based grievance analysis application called CPGRAMS, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the country is moving towards citizen-centric reforms with scientific knowledge and technology. Speaking during the launch, Singh said, "We are moving towards citizen-centric...
Indiatucsonpost.com

Pradhan on Jan Shikshan Sansthan scheme

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Marking World Youth Skill Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday informed that the education department's Jan Shikshan Sansthan scheme has transformed into a skill and generated employment. Addressing the reporters after addressing a 'Skill India' event here today, Pradhan who is also the...
Worldtucsonpost.com

Hafeez talks about T20I series against England

Nottingham [UK], July 15 (ANI): Age is just a number and Mohammad Hafeez is perhaps the perfect illustration of this saying as the 40-year-old is still going strong. Hafeez who now features for Pakistan in the T20 format only, has played no less than 106 T20Is, scoring 2,388 runs at 27.13 with 14 half-centuries.
Indiatucsonpost.com

'India single largest source of govt information requests'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India is the single largest source of government information requests during the second half of 2020, accounting for 25 per cent of the global volume, as per the Twitter Transparency Report released on Wednesday. India accounted for 25 per cent of the global volume...
Politicstucsonpost.com

'Afghanistan cannot be its past, should not let them down'

By Naveen KapoorDushanbe [Tajikistan], July 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of a surge of Taliban violence in Afghanistan, India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of the foreign minister said that the peace process is the way out and "we must not let the Afghans down". Speaking at SCO...
Businesstucsonpost.com

US based The Analyst Agency enters into Strategic Alliance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): US based The Analyst Agency is looking to further expand its portfolio in India in the coming year. One way they are adding value to companies in India is by creating business growth services aimed at expanding their reach in new markets. The Analyst Agency has announced its joint venture with Nagpur based Kreo Capital Pvt. Ltd. which is a boutique multidisciplinary financial consulting company.
United Nationstucsonpost.com

UN decries 'serious human rights abuses' in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 14 (ANI): The United Nations has expressed concern with the number of reported "serious human rights abuses" and violations alleged in communities most affected by the ongoing military offensive across the country. In a statement on Wednesday, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the reports...

Comments / 0

Community Policy