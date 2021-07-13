VanZandt County Fatal

DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash Sunday night on FM-17, approximately 3.5 miles north of Canton in Van Zandt County. The driver of a 2002 Kia Sportage was traveling north on FM-17 when he lost control on a wet roadway. The vehicle skid into the east ditch, where it struck a concrete culvert and overturned. The driver was identified as Michael Lee Loughman, 22, of Grand Saline. Loughman was pronounced at the scene by Judge Wade McMillan and was taken to Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline.