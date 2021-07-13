Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Inferno kills more than 90 in Iraqi coronavirus hospital

By Louisa Loveluck
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASIRIYAH, Iraq — Iraqis reacted with shock and despair Tuesday as the death toll from an inferno in a hospital’s coronavirus ward passed 90 and officials said a lack of safety measures had left the patients to burn in their beds. The blaze engulfed an isolation ward in the southern...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi People#Inferno#Iraqi Security Forces#Iraqis#Nasiriyah#The Interior Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Related
Middle EastNewsweek

Iraqi Official Says Hospital Where 64 Killed in Fire Was Constructed From Flammable Material

An Iraqi official said a hospital fire that killed 64 people and injured 100 others Monday occurred because the building was constructed with flammable materials. Major General Khalid Bohan, head of Iraq's civil defense, said the coronavirus ward of al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah was built with materials that were prone to fire, according to the Associated Press.
Middle EastScrubs Magazine

What We Know About the Iraqi Hospital Fire that Killed 92 People

It’s been a gut-wrenching week for Iraqis. The Al-Hussein Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah exploded on Monday night, leaving 92 people dead and another 50 injured. Many patients were on life support when the fire raged into their beds. It’s the second COVID-19 hospital to explode in Iraq in the last three months. Residents and politicians are blaming the tragedy on widespread corruption and poor leadership, but it’s not clear who should take the blame.
Middle Eastwtvbam.com

Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Syria

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded in an attack on their armoured vehicle in northern Syria, and Turkish forces immediately launched retaliatory fire, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Saturday. “Our punitive fire against terrorist positions is continuing,” the statement on Twitter on said. It said...
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Don’t Shoot!’: Brutal Video Shows Taliban Executing 22 Unarmed Afghan Commandos

A shocking video shows Taliban fighters brutally executing 22 unarmed Afghan commandos as they held their hands up in surrender. CNN reports that the massacre of the Afghan Special Forces unit took place on June 16 near Afghanistan’s border with Turkmenistan. The video shows Taliban fighters screaming “Surrender, commandos! Surrender!” as unarmed soldiers emerge from a building. Then the men are sprayed with bullets as the Taliban fighters shout “Allahu Akhbar!” and a bystander can be heard pleading: “Don’t shoot them, don’t shoot them, I beg you!” As the video ends, one voice can be heard saying: “Take everything off them.” The Red Cross confirmed to CNN that 22 commandos were killed, but the Taliban claimed the videos were staged by the government.
WorldThe Guardian

Curfew imposed in Afghanistan to curb Taliban offensive

Afghan authorities have imposed a night-time curfew across 31 of the country’s 34 provinces to curb surging violence unleashed by a sweeping Taliban offensive in recent months, the interior ministry has said. The widespread Taliban offensive has seen the insurgents capture key border crossings, dozens of districts and encircle several...
POTUSWashington Post

Sorry, Haiti. The world’s policeman is officially off duty.

For better or worse — sometimes the former, sometimes the latter — the United States has a long history of military interventions in Haiti, particularly when one of its presidents has been assassinated or overthrown. After President Jean Vilbrun Guillaume Sam was killed in 1915, President Woodrow Wilson landed U.S....
TravelWashington Post

Hong Kong exodus gathers pace as thousands vote with their feet

HONG KONG — The ritual unfolds daily. In an otherwise near-deserted airport terminal, hundreds line up to check in for a one-way journey. Elderly parents on walking sticks see off their adult children and grandkids, who hug and cry as they snap photos with loved ones they might not see for years. Their destination: Britain.
WorldWashington Post

China fixates on Florida condo collapse as disasters unfold at home

For three weeks, the world has watched the painstaking rescue effort in Surfside, Fla., after a beachfront condominium collapsed, leaving 95 dead and 14 missing as of Tuesday. Few countries have followed the story as closely as China, where the topic has trended for multiple days on the microblogging site Weibo.
Accidents94.1 Duke FM

Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Nine people were killed by a landslide in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradeshin on Sunday as boulders fell and hit the vehicle they were travelling in, news agency ANI reported. The vehicle was carrying 11 people and the two others, as well as a...
Middle Eastcommunitynewscorp.com

One dead, hundreds injured in the West Bank

A Palestinian has been killed and more than 300 injured in clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the West Bank. The Palestinian health ministry announced on Saturday, the day after the clashes, that a 17-year-old had been shot in hospital. According to the Red Crescent, 320 Palestinians were injured, including 21 by live ammunition, 68 by rubber bullets and many others by tear gas.
Asianeworleanssun.com

Afghanistan imposes night curfew in most provinces: media

KABUL, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan imposed a night curfew on 31 provinces of the country's 34 provinces under the deteriorating security, a state-run TV channel reported on Saturday. According to Radio Television of Afghanistan (RTA), it is mandatory for people in the 31 provinces to stay home between 10:00...

Comments / 0

Community Policy