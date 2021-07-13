Cancel
Pound Sterling Bulls Welcome Lifting of Restrictions but Shaky Investor Sentiment Emerges as Key Downside Risk against Euro and Dollar

By Gary Howes
poundsterlinglive.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture by Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street. Market rates at publication: GBP/EUR: 1.1708 | GBP/USD: 1.3885. The British Pound was underpinned by confirmation the UK government would proceed with lifting the majority of the remaining Covid restrictions on July 19, however shaky global market sentiment is said by analysts to be an emerging risk on the near-term horizon for the currency.

