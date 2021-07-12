Cancel
Rosemont, IL

Bilingual Montessori prechool to open in Rosemont church

By Vernon Miles
alxnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new billingual Montessori program for pre-school children could open at the First Assembly of God Church (700 W. Braddock Road) in the Rosemont area. Owner Flor Brea has filed an application with the city to open a program called Matteo Place Montessori Bilingual Preschool. According to the application, the program will teach children ages 2-6. The program is designed to teach up to 60 children with 10 employees.

