Is your garden looking more like a nightmare than the colorful and lush plot you dreamed of?. If you’re a new gardener, don’t get discouraged!. A recent survey found that 16 million people picked up gardening as a hobby last year due to COVID quarantining. Tending a garden was one of the most popular activities people chose to get them outside while stuck at home. With all of that extra time spent at home, some gardens might have looked pristine and well-taken-care-of when compared to this year’s. A return to the office, school, or any other place where you spent your pre-COVID time also means you’re probably spending less attention to your garden.