Engineering Applications for DevOps (Part 3)

New IDEntitleX Solution Delivers Unprecedented Visibility to Identity Risks Across Endpoint, Active Directory Environments, and Cloud Infrastructures. Fremont, CA, July 14, 2021 — Attivo Networks®, the leader in identity detection and response, today announced a new Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) solution, IDEntitleX, designed to deliver visibility and reduce the attack surface for identities and entitlements in the cloud. IDEntitleX expands the company’s leadership position in providing unprecedented visibility and prevention of identity privilege escalation and lateral movement threat activity. With this new product introduction, Attivo becomes the only solution of its kind to provide end-to-end analysis of identity and entitlement exposures and risks on endpoints, Active Directory (AD), and the cloud.
