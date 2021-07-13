Engineering Applications for DevOps (Part 3)

Hello everyone. The company where I work is going to migrate from Hyper-V to VMware vSphere Enterprise Plus, so after almost 6 years using Hyper-V, this is a totally new world for me. In order to do that, we've acquired new hosts that will be spread between two sites, one is the main site and the other is the site for DR. We've also acquired two IBM FlashSystem FS5035 storage arrays. One will be placed in the main site and the another will be in the remote site. The sites are 40 km (~25 miles) apart from each other and are connected with a direct 8 Gbps fiber link.