Strategic business developer role evolving in the AEC industry [Column]

By Glenn Ebersole
Reading Eagle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strategic business developer (SBD) role in the AEC (architecture, engineering & construction) industry is multi-faceted and is continuously evolving. A traditional SBD role encompasses identifying, engaging, and generating well-researched, qualified leads. The leads are passed along to be closed by a Practice Leader or Principal or by the SBD professional if he or she has a direct and strong relationship and/or where the engagement/project is within a specialty discipline of the SBD professional.

